ukraine

Local Ukrainians react to growing tensions with Russia during community event

The Ukrainian community is asking for unity in prayers in hopes of diplomacy.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Local Ukrainians react to growing tensions with Russia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in the Philadelphia area from Ukraine have recently reacted to the growing tensions with Russia.

"Obviously, people are scared. They're afraid. Nobody wants the war. Everybody knows that if it starts, it's going to be a bloodbath," said owner Illya Zayarchenko of Arduour Bakery and Coffee in Ridley Park. "There are very two proud nations, Russia and Ukraine."

Zayarchenko says he knows firsthand what it's like to be involved in war in Ukraine.

While he didn't fight, he made coffee and baked pastries for the soldiers.

"When the war started in 2014 in Ukraine, I got an opportunity to go with my friends to front lines, and you know, bake for soldiers out there," added Zayarchenko.

After having conversations with family back home, Zayarchenko says they are trying to go about their daily lives.

"They're afraid, but at the same time, they're not panicking," he said.

That's also what the priest of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church told Action News, as he also has family in Ukraine.

The church provided traditional Ukrainian food and pastries for the Fairmount community Saturday.

"What Ukrainians really want from other countries is support. It's not to do our work instead of us but support us," said Ruslan Borovyi, Priest of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The Ukrainian community is asking for unity in prayers in hopes of diplomacy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiarussiaukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'
Putin will invade Ukraine within days, says Biden
TOP STORIES
Hundreds without power after strong winds, snow squall
Police investigate triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section
AccuWeather: Diminishing Winds; Sunny and Chilly Sunday
Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Burlington Co.
THON 2022 is underway at PSU
Officials: Man killed during fiery crash in North Philly
Construction worker hurt in hit-and-run crash in Camden County
Show More
Police: Masked robbers hold up Philadelphia Rite Aid
Homicide under investigation in Kensington
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Elon Musk's implant company confirms monkeys died in brain research
Good Samaritan shoots dog to save small child from attack in Philly
More TOP STORIES News