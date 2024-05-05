Rutgers University reaches deal with pro-Palestinian protesters on campus

University leaders have agreed to eight of the protesters' demands, officials say.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As pro-Palestinian protesters are gathering at universities across the U.S., one New Jersey campus has struck a deal to end the encampment.

Students at Rutgers University in New Brunswick are no longer protesting following an agreement with the school's administration.

Some of those terms include accepting at least 10 displaced Gazan students to study at the university on a scholarship.

Another term includes hiring additional professors who specialize in Palestine and Middle Eastern studies.

The movement also called for the university to cut ties with Israel.

In a statement, the university's chancellor responded in part, "While the request for the university to divest from companies engaged in Israel and to sever ties with Tel Aviv University was made, such decisions fall outside of our administrative scope."

You can read the university's full response at newbrunswick.rutgers.edu.

Groups of protesters made up of students and other organizations have set up encampments at several schools in the Philadelphia area as well.

Pro-Palestinian protest continue at Penn; organizers in Princeton begin hunger strike

Encampment organizers have three main demands for university leaders: disclose the schools' financial holdings, divest from companies connected to Israel, and defend Palestinian students.

At the University of Pennsylvania, protesters have been in their encampments for over a week.

Penn officials stated last week the encampment violated school policy, including harassment and intimidation, and warned protesters to clear out immediately.

Despite this, protesters have remained on campus.

Princeton University in New Jersey is also dealing with encampments and pro-Palestinian protesters.

On Friday, organizers of the Gaza solidarity encampment there confirmed to Action News they began a hunger strike, calling on the university to divest.

Penn asked the city for resources to help keep the community safe. Philadelphia police officers remain on the campus and no arrests have been made.