A&W hires 'Ryan Reynolds' to promote National Root Beer Float Day giveaway

"I'll say anything you want for a fraction of the price of the old Ryan Reynolds," Ryan Reynolds, not that one, says.

The whole country celebrates but the refreshing treat was, of course, born right here in Philadelphia, aka the city of firsts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ryan Reynolds is now the spokesperson for A &W Restaurants.

No, not that Ryan Reynolds.

The video in the player above is from a previous report about National Root Beer Float Day.

"I'm advertising's fresh faced golden boy," Ryan Reynolds, not that one, says in A &W's National Root Beer Float Day promotional video.

This Ryan Reynolds is a newspaper editor from Evansville, Indiana.

"I'll say anything you want for a fraction of the price of the old Ryan Reynolds," Ryan Reynolds, not that one, says.

This Ryan Reynolds was hired by A &W Restaurants to promote their root beer giveaway.

From now until August 6 (National Root Beer Float Day) you can get a free A &W Root Beer Float by signing up for the restaurant's Mug Club. You can find locations here.

No purchase is necessary, but A &W encourages donations to the Disable American Veterans nonprofit charity.

"This is our signature promotion," Liz Bazner, Senior Director of Marketing at A &W, said in a press release. "We think having Ryan Reynolds attached to it this year is going to make it our biggest and best yet."

She was talking about the newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds, of course.

Ryan Reynolds, not that one, describes his well-known counterpart as "Ryan Reynolds: actor, producer, creative director, gin slinger, soccer team owner, mobile network mogul, cellphone company tycoon and 2010 People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive."

"Whatever. Save some headlines for the rest of us, Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds, not that one, says.

Ryan Reynolds, the actor, is not the Ryan Reynolds, the newspaper editor, who is the spokesperson for A&W Restaurants' National Root Beer Day promotion. AP/ A&W Restaurants

A &W says their Ryan Reynolds has previously only lent his creative abilities to personal projects and a full-time career in the media industry.

"To be honest we were kind of shocked when he agreed to do it," A &W's Bazner said. "It really is true that you miss 100% of the shots you don't take."

Again, A &W was talking about Ryan Reynolds, not that one.