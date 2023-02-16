Ryan Seacrest stepping away from 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in April

Ryan's spot will be filled by actor Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa's husband.

Ryan Seacrest announced that he's leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Mark Consuelos will replace him.

NEW YORK -- Big news coming from the set of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this morning.

During the East Coast airing of the show today, Ryan Seacrest announced he is stepping away from the show in April to concentrate full-time on "American Idol" and other projects. Ryan has co-hosted the show for six seasons.

This image shows Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the set of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." ABC Entertainment

It was also announced that Ryan's spot will be filled by actor Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa's husband. Mark is a fan-favorite who has often filled in as a co-host on the show over the years.

Ryan won't be a stranger to the show -- he will occasionally come back to guest co-host!

