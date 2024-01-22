Fmr. Phillies manager and Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Famer who played 15 seasons for the Chicago Cubs, announced on Instagram on Monday that he's been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer and has begun treatment.

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg wrote in the post. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends.

"We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

Sandberg, 64, was a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997, amassing 282 home runs and 344 stolen bases.

After his playing career, he served as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to 2015, going 119-159.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg questions umpires while facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 18, 2015, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

He has been a fixture for the Cubs at spring training and Wrigley Field over the years, providing guidance for young infielders while being an ambassador for the team. He's appeared as a pregame and postgame analyst in various mediums as well.

"We cannot imagine how incredibly tough it is right now for Ryne and his family, but we do know Ryne is one tough competitor and a winner," the Cubs said in a statement issued Monday. "We are rallying around his family with locked arms as they begin their journey to conquer this battle with cancer."

Sandberg won the National League MVP in 1984, the year the Cubs won a division title. He led the league in triples and runs scored that season while hitting .314 with 19 home runs. He also won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards.

In 1990, Sandberg hit 40 home runs, becoming just the third primary second baseman to reach the 40 homer plateau.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.