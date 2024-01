VIDEO: Flash floods inundate homes, overturn cars in San Diego

Flash flooding caused by heavy rain impacted San Diego, California on Monday, submerging cars and dragging objects down the road.

SAN DIEGO (WPVI) -- Flash floods inundated homes and overturned cars in Southern California as torrential rain swept through a large swath of the U.S.

Over a three-hour period on Monday, a whopping 3 inches of rain fell near San Diego.

During the winter, the region typically averages around 2 inches of rain per month.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.