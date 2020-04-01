Coronavirus

#SavePhillyEats: Website aims to help Philadelphia restaurants stay afloat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants are hurting right now due to the coronavirus.

Dining rooms are closed, workers are losing jobs and owners are losing money.

There's now a new effort to keep them afloat as we get through this unprecedented time.

To keep our favorite restaurants earning and active, there's a brand new website that just launched called #SavePhillyEats. The hope is to save the city's hard-hit restaurants through unique culinary offers.

"We are still here," says Kiki Aranita, the owner of Poi Dog in Center City. "We can't wait to serve you. We can't wait to cook for you."

Poi Dog is on a long list of local restaurants suffering right now.

Aranita says they made the hard decision to close, temporarily, but they're still running an online store and teaching cooking classes on social media.

She also joined #SavePhillyEats, a digital hub where local restaurants can offer special culinary experiences to generate some much-needed revenue until the doors open again.

"We want to ensure that once we get Poi Dog up and running again, we will be hitting the ground running with opportunities and jobs for our staff," Aranita says.
On the website, she's offering a Poke making class.

Other big names in Philly's restaurant biz are also on board, like Top Chef Jen Carroll, Iron Chef Jose Garces, Marc Vetri, and Michael Solomonov.

"Nick Elmi is doing an in-home dining experience," explains Anthony Bucci, the founder of #SavePhillyEats. "Everyone is doing a little something different."

The website is a new kind of one-stop-shop, a chance for residents to help keep their favorite eateries afloat.

"We think it's a bright spot for restaurants," Bucci says. "They are generating revenue they need today and then its a bright spot for consumers. Something Philly can look forward to post-Coronavirus."

There are offers and experiences at all different price points and 100% of the purchases goes straight to the bars and restaurants.
