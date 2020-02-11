Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.

We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.

Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.

WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.

Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.

Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton suffered a broken back.

Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioschool bus accidentman injuredbus crashschool busu.s. & worldstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits to killing father, brother inside Philly home: Police
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Expensive puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel: Breeder
Man critically injured in Powelton shooting
Suspect told NJ teen he was at home to pick her up: Police
Fmr. CHOP patient raises $10K via slime to help others
Show More
Student pleads guilty to starting dorm fire at NJ university
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today
South Philly residents standing up against uptick in crime
Students killed by violence honored during mid-year graduation ceremony
Atlantic City now has real slot machines controlled online
More TOP STORIES News