School District of Philadelphia files lawsuit against city

The lawsuit comes months after city council passed a law that is designed to strengthen conditions in schools.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District filed a lawsuit against the city on Friday.

At issue is a new law that could keep some school buildings from opening in the fall.

It dictates that schools be inspected for issues such as asbestos and lead, and gives the city's managing director say on whether buildings stay open.

In the lawsuit, the school district argues the law would do more harm than good, adding the district is already subject to state and federal safety standards. And that the city doesn't have such authority over the district's operations.