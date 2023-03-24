School district officials offer solutions to student placement system in Philadelphia

Officials say they are re-allocating $3 million to ensure no school loses more than two positions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia offered remedies to its new student placement system amid backlash from the community.

Parents, students, and teachers rallied outside the school district's headquarters on Thursday.

They say the district's new policy has led to some schools being under enrolled, and left some students searching for a placement.

Superintendent Tony Watlington announced he is adding 316 open spots to 12 criteria-based schools.

He also says he is re-allocating $3 million to ensure no school loses more than two positions.