Wilmington community gathers ahead of Earth Day to help beautify The Bayard School exterior

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This morning in Wilmington, community members got their gloves on to plant trees at The Bayard School.

This event ahead of Earth Day was held to get people's sleeves rolled up and take care of the space where children learn.

"The feeling of giving back to your community. It makes you feel good. We want to make sure we give that message to our students and to everyone in this area that it doesn't cost you anything to be kind to your planet," said school counselor at The Bayard School, Karen Knight.

After planting trees, they collected any trash in the area to further beautify the perimeter of the school.

"A lot of times in urban settings, our children don't get a chance to actually get their hands dirty. And so the greatest part about all of this is being able to touch the earth and feeling like you're a part of something bigger than yourself," said State Representative of Delaware 3rd District, Sherry Dorsey Walker.

The event was brought together by The Bayard School, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the Delaware Forest Service.