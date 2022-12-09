New permanent preserved green space announced in Upper Roxborough

The Schuylkill Environmental Education Center announced that there is a new permanently preserved green space in Upper Roxborough.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill Environmental Education Center recently announced that it has permanently preserved a plot of land known as the Boy Scout Tract.

The 24-acre plot of land was pledged to them by anonymous $3 million dollar donation.

Just down the road from their 340-acre main campus, the Boy Scout Tract will now be an extension of the permanently persevered land in the Upper Roxborough area.

The center says it will help expand the various programs they already have.

According to Executive Director Mike Weilbacher, the plot helps provide the area not only with greenspace, but also clean air and combating climate change.