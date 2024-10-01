Lifelong Lansdowne resident has helped town grow over near-century

96-year-old Mary Lou Jennings has dedicated decades of service as a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, and serving on the Shade Tree Commission.

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 96-year-old Mary Lou Jennings has dedicated decades of service to her hometown of Lansdowne as a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, and serving on the Shade Tree Commission to name a few.

A mother to 11 of her own children, she has acted as a motherly figure to countless kids spanning multiple generations. She has also been the recipient of various awards for her community service and even served as the grand marshall for a Fourth of July parade.

She continued to personally aid in the gathering and planting of trees until just a few years ago.

Due to her health, Mary Lou has limited mobility and is unable to get physically involved anymore. But she remains a sharp-witted, passionate advocate for trees and her beloved hometown.

Watch the video above to hear her story in her own words.

To learn more about the Lansdowne Shade Tree Commission, visit their website.

