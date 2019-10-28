space

NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun

Halloween is just days away and there's a sense of celebration throughout the galaxy.

A NASA satellite captured a 2014 image of the sun making a 'jack-o-lantern' face as seen in ultraviolet light.

NASA posted the photo on its Facebook page over the weekend, along with a link to download a high-resolution image of the photo. The post had more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.



"Even our star celebrates the spooky season," the post says. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehalloweennasaspace
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News