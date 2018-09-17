SCIENCE

Oldest US nuclear plant shuts down after nearly 49 years

Oldest US nuclear plant shuts down after nearly 49 years. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

By WAYNE PARRY
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
America's oldest nuclear power plant has shut down.

Officials at the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in New Jersey say the plant went offline at noon Monday. The plant was considered near the end of its useful life.

Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.

But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, technically making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors still operating.

The plant in Lacey Township near the Jersey shore has dealt with corrosion and leaks during its time in service, but its owner, Chicago-based Exelon Corp., says the plant has always been safe.

There are now 98 nuclear power plants operating in the U.S. following Oyster Creek's closure.

