SCIENCE

World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years

EMBED </>More Videos

The 43-year-old spider recently died, outliving the previous record holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico. (Leanda Mason)

Researchers in Australia have discovered what they believe to be the world's oldest spider, a 43-year-old female Gaius villosus Rainbow.

The spider was found during a long-term population study at North Bungulla Reserve near Tammin, southwestern Australia, that began in 1974. The research was published in the Pacific Conservation Biology Journal.

The spider recently died, outliving the previous record holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico.

Lead author PhD student Leanda Mason said in a Curtin University press release, "To our knowledge this is the oldest spider ever recorded, and her significant life has allowed us to further investigate the trapdoor spider's behaviour and population dynamics."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceaustraliaspiderinsectworld record
SCIENCE
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More Science
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News