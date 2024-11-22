Judge to rule on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bail hearing next week

Phil Taitt has the latest ahead of Sean 'Diddy' Combs return to court for 4th bail hearing.

Phil Taitt has the latest ahead of Sean 'Diddy' Combs return to court for 4th bail hearing.

Phil Taitt has the latest ahead of Sean 'Diddy' Combs return to court for 4th bail hearing.

Phil Taitt has the latest ahead of Sean 'Diddy' Combs return to court for 4th bail hearing.

NEW YORK -- Sean Combs should be released on bail and placed on home confinement in a three-bedroom New York City apartment on the Upper East Side under 24/7 monitoring by three full-time security professionals, his defense team urged Friday, while prosecutors said the hip hop impresario "cannot be trusted" to follow the rules of pretrial release.

The judge did not immediately rule but said he would have a decision next week.

The defense said it was proposing conditions "far more restrictive" than Combs faces in jail, including limiting phone calls to lawyers, restricting visitors other than lawyers and specific family members, keeping a visitor log and avoiding contact with witnesses or potential witnesses.

"If what the government is afraid of is that Mr. Combs is going to be violent toward someone there's just zero chance of that happening," defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said.

Combs blew kisses to his family and tapped his heart as he entered federal court Friday in a beige jail smock over a white long-sleeve tee shirt. He hugged his attorneys and, once seated, Combs turned in his chair to smile at his mother and children, who were seated in the second row.

Prosecutors reminded the judge "this is a case about violence" and argued the conditions proposed in the defense bail package fell short.

"At bottom, in order for conditions to be sufficient there has to be some level of trust that the defendant will follow them," prosecutor Christy Slavik said. "Simply put the defendant cannot be trusted."

She also questioned the efficacy of a team of private security guards paid for by Combs. "There is really just no separation for the defendant. You work for him. There's just no way to trust that any private security firm could do what the court requires and ensure compliance," Slavik said.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges. His attorneys conceded hotel security camera video obtained by CNN depicted "physical conduct" between Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie but argued the video should not be used to keep Combs behind bars.

"It's our defense to these charges that this was a toxic end of a loving relationship," Agnifilo said.

Federal prosecutors said "it was a bit puzzling" the defense brought up the video because Combs does not dispute what it shows.

"The defendant admitted it and apologized for it in a public Instagram post. Shoving, kicking and dragging a female victim," Slavik said.