Teacher in Northampton Co. becomes TikTok famous, captures attention of Taylor Swift

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bethlehem teacher's TikTok videos have gone viral, capturing the attention of music star Taylor Swift.

Sean Connolly is a gifted and learning support teacher at Hanover Elementary School in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

He uses songs to help the kids learn things like math, grammar, and science.

More than 5 million people, even superstars, have liked his work.

Connolly posts his clever, catchy, sing-a-long, and learn-along videos to his TikTok account, called Teach with Mr. C.

One video, in particular, got Swift's attention. It was a "learn to count by threes" video set to her hit song "Anti-Hero."

"She 'liked' it and it was just crazy," Connolly says. "I couldn't believe it. That video has 10 million or so views, and we have other Taylor ones that have 30 million views. People keep tagging her. I'm hoping that she'll reach out one more time!"

Connolly's first viral "skip counting" song was to the tune of "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.

To date, his most popular upload is a "count by sevens" video set to Swift's song, "I Knew You Were Trouble."

He's added songs for grammar, including a "Silent E" tutorial to Swift's hit "ME!" and a planetary lesson to "Enchanted."

The kids are both lead singers and collaborators.

"They think it's fun, and they're writing," Connolly says. "I'm getting kids to write songs about math. I can't complain about that."

Connolly says one of his biggest strengths is breaking down any topic so kids can understand it.

And now, thanks to TikTok, the world is his classroom.