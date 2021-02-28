Philadelphia police search for missing 13-year-old boy, last seen Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who they say has not been seen since Friday evening.Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in Frankford around 7 p.m. Friday.Jalen is described as 5'4, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.He was last seen wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers, and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.Anyone with information on Jalen's whereabouts should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.