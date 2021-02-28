PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who they say has not been seen since Friday evening.
Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in Frankford around 7 p.m. Friday.
Jalen is described as 5'4, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers, and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.
Anyone with information on Jalen's whereabouts should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.
Philadelphia police search for missing 13-year-old boy, last seen Friday
MISSING BOY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News