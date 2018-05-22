Search for homicide suspects; one allegedly pointed gun at Folcroft, Pa. police

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) --
The manhunt continues for a pair of homicide suspects, one of whom allegedly pointed a gun at police in Folcroft, Delaware County.

Police released a surveillance photo of one suspect that was captured in Chester, where the homicide happened on Monday.

Several hours after the shooting, police in Folcroft stopped a rented Nissan with New York plates. They say the man in the picture pointed a gun at officers, police fired, and the suspects fled on foot.

No officers were injured.

Folcroft's police chief Bob Ruskowski said Tuesday detectives were focusing on that man.

"So really it is in Chester's hands, they were the ones gathering the intel last night, coming up with a name, so right now it's wait and see if they can hunt him down," Ruskowski said.

One of the Folcroft officers who confronted the pair on Monday was Christopher Dorman, who was shot seven times by an assailant in 2016 and returned to the force several months later.

As for the suspect, Ruskowski said it was notable that he assumed a two-handed combat shooting stance.

"You look at that picture, it's not someone who has picked up a gun for the first time. That was someone aiming and shooting and knew what they were doing with that weapon," he said.

