Search for missing 13-year-old girl in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing girl from South Philadelphia.They say Kymirah Bennett went missing on Thursday, June 27 around 10 a.m. from the 2300 block of South 25th Street.She is 5'7", 125 lbs, medium build, medium brown complexion with brown eyes, and shoulder length black straight hair.Kymirah was last seen wearing a dark tank top, dark shorts, and red van sneakers.Anyone with any information on Kymirah's whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at