Police search for suspect in Millville murder

Police in Millville, New Jersey are searching for murder suspect Edwin Ramos-Rosado.

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in South Jersey.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of North 4th Street in Millville, Cumberland County.

Police identify the murder suspect as 39-year-old Edwin Ramos-Rosado.

They say he shot 35-year-old Ramy Garcia to death.

Officers responding to the scene found her with a gunshot wound. She later died of her injuries.

Ramos-Rosado has been charged with murder and other related offenses. He remains at large.

Authorities say Ramos-Rosado was last seen driving a silver Mercedes with New Jersey tag M71-PTX.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Ramos-Rosado's whereabouts or the homicide is asked to contact Det. Cody Miller of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Det. Paul Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-6233.