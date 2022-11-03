WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police search for suspect in Millville murder

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 11:24AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Millville, New Jersey are searching for murder suspect Edwin Ramos-Rosado.

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in South Jersey.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of North 4th Street in Millville, Cumberland County.

Police identify the murder suspect as 39-year-old Edwin Ramos-Rosado.

They say he shot 35-year-old Ramy Garcia to death.

Officers responding to the scene found her with a gunshot wound. She later died of her injuries.

Ramos-Rosado has been charged with murder and other related offenses. He remains at large.

Authorities say Ramos-Rosado was last seen driving a silver Mercedes with New Jersey tag M71-PTX.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Ramos-Rosado's whereabouts or the homicide is asked to contact Det. Cody Miller of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Det. Paul Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-6233.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.