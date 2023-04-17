WATCH LIVE

Sen. John Fetterman plans to return to Senate today following hospitalization

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 9:46AM



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, who checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year for treatment for clinical depression, plans to return to Capitol Hill today.

The 53-year-old Democrat was treated for six weeks and has previously said that healthcare "changed his life."

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman speaks out after treatment for depression

Along with the mental health issues, Fetterman has struggled with an auditory processing disorder, a lingering effect of a stroke he suffered last May.

Fetterman now uses devices that transcribe spoken words in real-time.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman leaves Walter Reed with depression 'in remission'

