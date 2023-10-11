US Marshals arrest suspect in shooting death of Philadelphia Streets Department worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for fatally shooting a streets department worker in South Philadelphia last month was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the U.S Marshals.

Senaaj Jackson, 22, is accused in the shooting death of Masir Williams, 21, on September 7 on the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

According to authorities, Marshals believed Jackson may be visiting a family member and took him to custody at about 6:30 a.m. at that home.

Jackson was taken to the Philadelphia Homicide Detective Division for processing.

Additional information about his arrest or charges was not immediately available.

