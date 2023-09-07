City streets department worker shot in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a city streets department employee was shot Thursday morning in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

It was not clear if the worker was on or off duty at the time of the shooting.

Police said they are looking for three juveniles in connection with the shooting, including one who left the scene on a scooter.

Police said officers have surrounded a home on the 2200 block of Titan Street where at least one of the suspects was said to be inside.

The condition of the streets department worker was not known.

Note: A previous version of this story said a Water Dept. worker was shot, but police now say the victim is a Streets Dept. employee.

