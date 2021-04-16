Man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill SEPTA bus driver over mask dispute

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill bus driver after mask dispute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is looking for the man accused of threatening to kill a bus driver over a mask dispute.

It happened on the 700 block of Long Lane in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania around midnight Saturday,. April 10.

SEPTA released an image of the suspect who they say tried to board the Route 108 bus without a mask.



Investigators say the man pulled a gun and threatened the driver after being told masks are required to board.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

SEPTA is urging anyone with information about this individual to immediately call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaseptacrimeattack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News