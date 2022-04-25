SEPTA

Philadelphia police investigate report of rape on SEPTA Broad Street Line

It is reported to have happened between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the report of a rape Sunday afternoon on the SEPTA Broad Street Line.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of the 1200 block of N. Broad Street.

Police have not released any information. It is reported to have happened between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.

A SEPTA spokesperson released a statement that reads, "That investigation is with the PPD Special Victims Unit. SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance video from the Broad Street Line to assist. We haven't received anything further on a possible location or other details yet."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

