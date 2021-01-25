SEPTA announces new Regional Rail schedules: Everything you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes impacting several SEPTA Regional Rail lines are now in effect.The Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Lansdale - Doylestown, Manayunk - Norristown, Trenton, and Wilmington - Newark lines are all operating on new schedules.Starting Monday, service will return to Churchman's Crossing and Newark stations.Many of the adjustments are meant to accommodate changes in ridership and ongoing transit improvement projects including next month's closures on I-95 for a 2-year reconstruction project.to learn more about the new schedules.