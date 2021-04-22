Traffic

SEPTA train fatally strikes person on tracks in Tioga-Nicetown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA train fatally strikes person on tracks

A SEPTA train struck and killed a person in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened at Broad Street and Erie Avenue just after midnight Thursday.

Rescue crews were called underground to the southbound Broad Street Line for a report of a person on the tracks.

After searching the area, they found the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers were evacuated from the train.

The medical examiner also responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictioga nicetown (philadelphia)septatrain accidentpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News