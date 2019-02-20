SEPTA trains strike 2 around same time, 1 killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5146118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a pedestrian accident on SEPTA's High Speed Line, February 19, 2019

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents of people being hit by SEPTA trains.At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a victim was killed on the Media-Elywn line.It happened near the Angora Station on South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.And at nearly the same time in Delaware County, another person was struck on the Norristown High Speed Line near the Roberts Road Station in Bryn Mawr.There's no word on that victim's condition.-----