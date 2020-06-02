Multiple explosions and thefts of ATMs reported across Philadelphia overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing at least ten ATMs across Philadelphia overnight.Officials said in many of the cases neighborhood convenience stores and mini markets were targeted.Police said the thieves are typically rushing into the store, setting off an explosive device and then making off with the cash from the machine.One such instance occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of West Rockland Street.Police said the ATM was taken from inside a mini-mart at that location and the people responsible got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.There was a similar scene at the Sunoco mini-mart at West Hunting Park and North Broad Street overnight.The windows at the gas station mini-mart were smashed and debris was left all over the gas station. Police said an unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM.Police said in some of the cases people would steal the ATM from the mini-mart and put it in their car.There have been no injuries reported.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.