The heavy rains overnight Sunday left some cars parked along city streets submerged in water Monday morning.Many residents woke up to water-soaked vehicles, especially in the area of Flat Rock Road.Desperate to see if his car would withstand the now knee-deep waters, Adrian Colmenares' curiosity ended in disappointment."The biggest realization that I had was there was a soccer ball in the backseat and I could see it floating when I came to see the car," said Colmenares. "That's when I knew the water was inside my car. When I opened the truck, I could take a bath in there. It was full of water."The heavy rains left many parked on this Roxborough street underwater."Supposedly it went up to the center console," said Chad McMahon. "It's in all my cup holders."Just eight minutes away on Shawmont Avenue, the same situation."I opened the door and I could just see the water rushing down the street," said Donna Ferraro.The steep, windy road looked like white water rapids.Drivers on Umbria Street were stranded by fast-rising waters that were still high early Monday morning."As soon as I hit Umbria, right by the golf course, my car completely died," said Mary Diamond. "It's been crazy between talking to the insurance company and trying to get a rental."Many were frustrated but for the most part attitudes remained positive."It's nature. You can't really control it, and I can't be too upset about it," said Ronald Armstread.