Several cars parked in Roxborough fall victim to flood waters Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Cars flooded in Roxborough following heavy rains: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 11, 2018 (WPVI)

By
ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
The heavy rains overnight Sunday left some cars parked along city streets submerged in water Monday morning.

Many residents woke up to water-soaked vehicles, especially in the area of Flat Rock Road.

Desperate to see if his car would withstand the now knee-deep waters, Adrian Colmenares' curiosity ended in disappointment.

"The biggest realization that I had was there was a soccer ball in the backseat and I could see it floating when I came to see the car," said Colmenares. "That's when I knew the water was inside my car. When I opened the truck, I could take a bath in there. It was full of water."

The heavy rains left many parked on this Roxborough street underwater.

"Supposedly it went up to the center console," said Chad McMahon. "It's in all my cup holders."

Just eight minutes away on Shawmont Avenue, the same situation.

"I opened the door and I could just see the water rushing down the street," said Donna Ferraro.

The steep, windy road looked like white water rapids.

Drivers on Umbria Street were stranded by fast-rising waters that were still high early Monday morning.

"As soon as I hit Umbria, right by the golf course, my car completely died," said Mary Diamond. "It's been crazy between talking to the insurance company and trying to get a rental."

Many were frustrated but for the most part attitudes remained positive.

"It's nature. You can't really control it, and I can't be too upset about it," said Ronald Armstread.

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsflooding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News