Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide

"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.

The search for answers continues after 54-year-old Sheila Maguire, of Burlington County, New Jersey, was found dead in her home earlier this week.

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for answers continues after a Burlington County, New Jersey woman was found dead in her home earlier this week.

The death of the 54-year-old Sheila Maguire is now being called a homicide. The prosecutor's office won't say how she died, and right now, there is no information being released about a possible suspect.

Neighbors say they are concerned.

"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.

Florence Township Police Department said Maguire was found dead inside her home earlier this week. Schweder said she's horrified to hear the death has been ruled a homicide.

"I still expect to see her walking the dog you know she was really a wonderful person," said Schweder.

Family members called police to do a wellness check on the home since they hadn't heard from Maguire in a few days. That's when investigators made the gruesome discovery on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive.

Schweder said Maguire lived in the home with her boyfriend and will be missed.

"She was the kind of person who would do anything for you if you needed it," said Schweder.

Maguire has been described as an advocate for women, children and families with an unmatched passion.

"Advocate against women's violence, children's violence, that's what she did," said Schweder. "It's just like surreal you would never think that this would happen."

Action News pressed the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office for more details on Maguire's death and was told that the public has no reason to be concerned.