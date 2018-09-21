U.S. & WORLD

Sheriff: Rite Aid warehouse shooter may have been mentally ill

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff: Warehouse shooter may have been mentally ill. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on September 21, 2018.

By DAVID McFADDEN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
ABERDEEN, Md. --
Investigators have found evidence that the woman who killed three people and wounded others before killing herself at a Maryland drugstore warehouse was suffering from a mental illness, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told news reporters Friday that the suspect, 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016. "That's as far as I'll go with it," he said, declining to give any more details on her mental state.

He said in recent weeks Moseley had become increasingly agitated, and relatives had been concerned for her well-being.

Gahler said she used a handgun that she legally purchased in March to fire a total of 13 rounds on Thursday morning, and died after shooting herself twice in the head - once with a grazing wound and again with the fatal shot.

He also gave more details about how the violence unfolded.

Moseley had been hired for the holiday season and had been working there for less than two weeks. She entered the building at 6:30 a.m. As people lined up to come in the building, Gahler said she cut in line and words were exchanged, but it was a "little incident." She left around 7:21 a.m. Moseley, who had worked security jobs in the past, drove to her White Marsh home and got a handgun, pepper spray and handcuffs. She arrived back at the parking lot around 8:35 a.m. and entered the front door around 8:52 a.m.

He says she pulled a hooded shirt over her head and began shooting, striking a man outside the building. Inside, where there were about 65 people, she fatally struck two women and shot three other people who have survived. She shot herself twice before police arrived, he said - once with a grazing wound and then with the fatal shot. She was already down when officers arrived and an officer moved her from the scene, not knowing that she was the shooter, he said.

Gahler said Moseley used a Glock 9mm handgun she had legally purchased in March. When asked how she could legally buy a gun after being diagnosed with a mental illness, officials said it had not been determined that she had a "propensity for violence to self or others."

The sheriff said the motive is still a mystery and may remain so.

"There's just no way to make sense of something so senseless," he said. "There's still a lot of questions that we don't know."

A witness said Thursday that the shootings followed an argument and sent survivors screaming and running in all directions from the Rite Aid distribution center in northeastern Maryland. Others nearby helped the wounded, and one person tied blood-soaked jeans around an injured man's leg trying to stanch the bleeding.

The attack came nearly three months after a man with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members. Authorities accused Jarrod W. Ramos of attacking The Capital Gazette because of a longstanding grudge against the paper. It came less than a year after a fatal workplace shooting less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the warehouse, in which five were shot, three fatally.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said that, unfortunately, shooting like this are "becoming a too-often occurrence" in the nation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City birthing center
Video shows Calif. repairman examining children's underwear
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
New iPhones hit stores, customers wait outside Apple Store
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Student arrested for stabbing teen at North Phila. school
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City birthing center
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
New plan targets Center City traffic congestion
Show More
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage
AccuWeather: Temps and Humidity Drop This Weekend
Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'
Video shows Calif. repairman examining children's underwear
More News