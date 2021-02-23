4 in custody after Philly Airbnb shooting leads to police chase, crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting inside an Airbnb led to a chase and crash in South Philadelphia, police said.The chaotic series of events started when a gunman fired seven shots into the Airbnb on the 2000 block of Titan Street in Point Breeze just after 10:30 p.m. Monday."Several bullets, at least four, went through the front door, and at least one went through the front window of the property. That's where we believe the victim was inside this Airbnb when he was struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police said the 24-year-old bloodied victim, who had been shot in the head, ran out of the back of the home, hopped a fence and flagged down a 17th district officer at the district headquarters.The victim was able to tell police where he was shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Officers arriving on Titan Street were met by several witnesses, police said. One witness across the street said a red Dodge Ram had sped away from the shooting scene.Police sent out an alert for the truck. Several blocks away, 1st district officers spotted the vehicle and began pursuing it.The fleeing truck crashed into the back of a police patrol wagon at 25th and Ritner streets, then sped off and slammed into two parked cars on the 2700 block of South Daly Street.Police said a 15-year-old and three men in their 20s got out of the truck and ran. Officers chased the four suspects on foot and apprehended them.Police said a semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the truck."We don't know at this time which of the four that fled on foot from the pickup truck is actually the shooter, we're not certain at this time, but we believe that the vehicle and those occupants may have been involved because witnesses saw the pickup truck flee from Titan Street right after the shooting," Small said.The truck is being held as part of the crime scene. The four have been transferred to South Detectives where they were being interviewed.Small said there were surveillance cameras on Titan Street which could help in the investigation.