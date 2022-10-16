Gas Station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy

Police say a passenger inside a white Kia drove through the gas station parking lot and opened fire on a red Dodge sedan.

A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy overnight Sunday.

The Action Cam was on scene at East Mount Airy and Lowber Avenues just after 1 a.m.

Police say a passenger inside a white Kia drove through the gas station parking lot and opened fire on a red Dodge sedan that was at a pump.

A 24-year-old man inside the Red Dodge sedan was hit once in the back.

A 21-year-old female passenger sustained cuts due to glass shattering and a third 25-year-old passenger was uninjured.

Investigators say they have no motive for the shooting at this time and are reviewing video surveillance footage.