Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the Juniata section of the city.

Authorities responded to a report of gunshots in the 3800 block of Castor Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

So far no arrests have been made.