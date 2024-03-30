Man dead after being shot multiple times in Juniata section of Philadelphia

Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the Juniata section of the city.
Authorities responded to a report of gunshots in the 3800 block of Castor Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.
Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.
So far no arrests have been made.