Suspect sought for fatal shooting in West Philadelphia

Investigators say the victim was shot several times in the back of the head, while inside an SUV.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to track down the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of North 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found the victim slumped over in the driver's seat.
