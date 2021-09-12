PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to track down the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia.
Investigators say the victim was shot several times in the back of the head, while inside an SUV.
The incident occurred in the 600 block of North 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say they found the victim slumped over in the driver's seat.
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in West Philadelphia
Investigators say the victim was shot several times in the back of the head, while inside an SUV.
HOMICIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News