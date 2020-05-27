4 people shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. near 8th and Somerset streets.
Police say the victims are suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck, arm and leg. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS
