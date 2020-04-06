shooting

Shooting leaves 6-year-old child injured in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting has left a child injured on Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened along the 2600 block of Swarts Street around 9 p.m.





Police confirm the child is 6 years old.

Further details on the child's condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come acorss the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a 6-year-old little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.

No arrests have been made.


