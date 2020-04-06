Shooting leaves 6-year-old child injured in Chester, Pennsylvania

NOW:

Six-year-old shot on the 2600 block of Swarts St in Chester. No word yet on condition of child. Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen shots. @6abc live report at 11. pic.twitter.com/vZOLouGWaE — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) April 6, 2020

Medical examiner is on scene where a six-year-old was shot in Chester. Police will give a briefing with more info soon. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WPpUbjIcN6 — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) April 6, 2020

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting has left a child injured on Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.It happened along the 2600 block of Swarts Street around 9 p.m.Police confirm the child is 6 years old.Further details on the child's condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen gunshots."I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come acorss the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a 6-year-old little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.No arrests have been made.