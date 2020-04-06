Shooting leaves 6-year-old child injured in Chester, Pennsylvania

It happened along the 2600 block of Swarts Street around 9 p.m.
NOW:— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) April 6, 2020
Six-year-old shot on the 2600 block of Swarts St in Chester. No word yet on condition of child. Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen shots. @6abc live report at 11. pic.twitter.com/vZOLouGWaE
Medical examiner is on scene where a six-year-old was shot in Chester. Police will give a briefing with more info soon. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WPpUbjIcN6— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) April 6, 2020
Police confirm the child is 6 years old.
Further details on the child's condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen gunshots.
"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come acorss the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a 6-year-old little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.