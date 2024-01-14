Police: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting inside Strawberry Mansion home

The victims ranged in age from early 22-years-old to 53-years-old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a mass shooting that left two dead and four others injured in Strawberry Mansion.

At least two people are dead after gunfire struck a total of six people inside a home on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street.

Bullets were left scattered across the street. It happened just before 1 a.m Sunday.

Four victims are now recovering at the hospital. We are awaiting an update on their conditions.

Investigators say the house was being used as an illegal speak easy.

Police say the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A gun was recovered from the 41-year-old.

Police also found another person, a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.

A short time after the shooting, three other gunshot victims showed up to the hospital. They were a 28-year-old man shot twice in the leg, a 22-year-old woman also shot in the leg and a 33-year-old woman shot two times in the arm.

This is an on-going investigation.