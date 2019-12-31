Mass shooting that left 4 dead, 10 injured was gang-related, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (WPVI) -- Fresno Police announced on Monday that the mass shooting at a football-viewing party last month that killed four people and injured ten was gang-related.

The tragic incident took place at an east central Fresno home on November 17.

Around 30 people had gathered at the house for a party held to watch a football game on television. The gathering was described as peaceful and quiet before at least two suspects entered the backyard and opened fire on the 16 men who were in the yard.

In a press conference held to give information on the shooting, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall had announced a new Asian gang task force, in part, because of the upcoming Hmong holiday that draws thousands to Fresno every year.

"We haven't seen a spike in Asian gang violence in awhile. And we're starting to see it now as we're heading into the Hmong new year celebration. We just want to get ahead of it," Hall had said.

However, he was careful at the time to say he had no information connecting the victims to gangs.

Leaders in the Hmong community later expressed some concerns about the creation of the task force and the link it may suggest between the Hmong community and gangs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiagang violencegang activitymass shootingfresno police departmentgang
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia set to ring in 2020
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
Show More
Child struck by vehicle in Gloucester County
Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
Police Chief Takes It Upon Himself to Make Amazon Deliveries
Police: Sex assault suspect had victim's credit card in wallet
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
More TOP STORIES News