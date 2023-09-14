Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these inspirational Hispanic-owned businesses

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th, and there is no better way to show your love than through supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses contribute 800 billion to the American economy annually. From food and apparel to outdoor gear and sustainable products, these Amazon-spotlit businesses are proudly pioneering Hispanic businesses into a new period of growth with quality, authentic products.

1. Eberjey Pajamas

Eberjey, the premium pajama manufacturer, was founded by female, Hispanic entrepreneurs Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito. They have defined luxury women's PJs for the masses. Just like their motto states, 'embrace your softer side' with the help of the softest pajamas in town.

Image credit: Eberjey

2. Fillo's

Fillo's will take your meal preps to the next level. Their beans are perfect on toast, rice, salad, and anything you can imagine for lunch, dinner, or on-the-go meals. Take your pick from the original to the picante spicy, and grab one of their Walking Tamale ready-to-eat corn bars for some extra energy.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Susosu Mineral Water

Susosu (which translates to "hydrogen" in Korean) was founded by Argentine-born Nadia Lizarazu. What sets Susosu Water Pouches apart is their extra infusion of hydrogen, coming from an aquifer 400 feet underground in South Korea, which helps reduce inflammation and increase hydration. It is a true product of love and care.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Thinking Eggs

Quality wellness products are hard to come by, but Oscar Bonilla Jr.'s Orijin Design has cracked the wellness code with these amazing thinking eggs. Simply hold an egg in your hand and let your mind be aware of your surroundings for that moment of peace during the work day.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Sustainable Glam Hair Mask

Wanting a sustainable hair care brand, husband-and-wife duo Javier and Fernanda Rabago founded Sustainable Glam which uses fully recyclable ethanol bottles and organic active ingredients for a frizz-removing, nurturing hair mask. Get yourself a Sustainable Glam product before it becomes the next big thing.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Gear Hugger Eco-Friendly Lubricant

Do you have creaking doors, rusty pedals, or bike chains? Sergio Diaz invented an eco-friendly answer for your squeaks and rusting gears with Gear Hugger's Multipurpose Lubricant. There are zero chemicals and toxins involved in the lubricant, which uses powerful plant-powered ingredients to fight off corrosion. Support a Hispanic business and the environment with this all-in-one wonder. Get $10 off from their 3-pack bundle now.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Luna Magic

Beauty is simple with Luna Magic. Founded by Afro-Latina sisters Shaira and Mabel Frías, Luna Magic is a quality cosmetics brand that champions Latin authenticity and diversity. Their Va-Va Pink Lash Primer gives a pop to black pigments and creates well-defined lashes.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Namore Organizer

The perfect gift for your husband who doesn't need anything. Namore is a decade-strong design company that creates beautiful docking stations out of Monterrey, Mexico. Never forget your keys, wallet, and work ID again.

Image credit: Amazon