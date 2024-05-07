Amazon Pet Day deals on toys, accessories, treats and more

Amazon's Pet Day is here, with discounts up to 80% off. These deals all expire at midnight on May 8, so get your carts filled and your orders placed now. Here are the best Pet Day deals including sales on toys, pet food and more.

Best Amazon Pet Day deals for home and travel

32% off Amazon Lesure Dog Stairs If you have a smaller pet or an older pet that has trouble getting on or off the couch or bed, this is a great home accessory. It has a no-slip bottom and is also easy to clean, according to the brand. $33.99

Dog Beds and Sofas from Comfort Expression and Yiruka up to 41% off

AncestryDNA Know Your Pet DNA for just $78

PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox for 18% off

6-Foot Cat Tower for just $53

Dog Grooming Scissors Kit for 10% off

Yuposl Automatic Cat Feeders for 15% off

OhGeni Orthopedic Dog Bed for 43% off

Small Calming Dog Bed for 33% off

Best pet toy discounts

20% off Amazon HGB Squeaky Dog Toys These adorable squeaky toys come in pairs and are great for dogs to chew and play with. Each plush is unstuffed, designed for durability and the toughest chewers, according to the brand. $12.79

Pubialo Squeaky Dog Toys for 51% off

Harry Potter House Sorting Hat for just $12

Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy for under $5

Carlgg Dog Chew Toys for under $10

Banfeng Giant 9.5" Dog Tennis Ball for 15% off

MeoHui Interactive Cat Toys for just $9

Best pet food deals

24% off Amazon Cadet Bully Sticks for Dogs These dog treats are great for aggressive chewers and are made for dogs of all sizes - especially useful if your pet is teething. $18.95

Dogsee Dental Chews Bars up to 43% off

Crafted By Humans Loved By Dogs biscuits for $7.99

Full Moon All Natural Essentials Beef Jerky Tenders for 35% off

Halo Holistic Dog Food for 29% off

Merrick Power Bites for just $6

Best electronic sales

15% off Amazon Bonve Pet Nail Grinder This is the first time in months that this product has been on sale. It can easily trim your pet's nails and has two adjustable speeds and an eight-hour battery life. $16.99

Furbo cameras from $69

Dog Grooming Kit Clippers for 15% off

Petcube Cam Indoor for just $30

PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Dog and Cat Water Fountain for under $50

