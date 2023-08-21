Disney Princess costumes and accessories for World Princess Week and beyond

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

The magic of World Princess Week is upon us! This special week celebrates Disney Princesses and how they inspire us to follow our dreams, be bold, and love everyone around us. Disney is celebrating all week with new content, new products, and even a Royal Ball at Walt Disney World for Wish families.

But for those who can't make it to the Disney Parks to celebrate or are just looking to get some early Halloween shopping done, here are some classic Disney Princess costumes and accessories that will make your little one the belle of the ball.

1. Belle Costume

Grab your favorite book and become Belle with this beautiful costume perfect for Halloween or pretend play.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Ariel & Aurora Dress Up Trunk

Get two costumes for the price of one with this Ariel & Aurora dress-up trunk. And don't forget to watch the live-action Little Mermaid streaming on Disney+ on September 6th.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Jasmine Adaptive Costume

Discover a whole new world with this Jasmine costume celebrating the princess from Aladdin. This authentic adaptive costume will have your kid flying high this Princess Week and beyond.

Image credit: Disney Store

4. Tiana Costume Collection

Transform into Princess Tiana without the hassle of having to kiss a frog. This complete costume collection for kids comes with Tiana's signature dress, shoes, tiara, wand and jewelry set. It's everything you need to sing a song in the bayou.

Image credit: Disney Store

5. Moana Costume

Help your brave explorer return the Heart of Te Fiti with this deluxe Moana costume that comes with a headdress, armband, tiered top and skirt.

Image credit: Disney Store

6. Disney Princess Family Trip Shirt

Looking for something the whole family can wear together? Look no further than this official Disney family trip t-shirt celebrating Disney Princesses.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Cinderella Tiara

A tiara is a classic princess accessory, so get one that will last. This beautiful Cinderella Tiara is made with brass and adorned with Arribas Brothers crystals.

Image credit: Disney Store

8. Rapunzel Hair

Trying to be Rapunzel, but need a little help in the hair department? Grab this Rapunzel hair accessory that will help any princess have a good hair day.

Image credit: Disney Store

9. Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Box Set

This vibrant princess backpack set features all of your favorite Disney princesses. It comes with a backpack, lunch tote, utility case, mini bottle and keychain. It can double as your princess' backpack for school and as a trick-or-treat bag for Halloween.

Image credit: Amazon

10. KidKraft Disney Princess Dance & Dream Wooden Dollhouse

Every princess needs a castle. This dollhouse is over 4-feet tall, plays 3 different songs and gives your princess a place to hang their jewelry and accessories.

Image credit: Amazon

Not seeing your favorite Disney Princess? Visit The Princess Shop at Shop Disney to see more.

