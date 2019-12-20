Shopping

'Pay it Forman:' Forman Mills surprises shoppers by paying for their items in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Forman Mills shoppers in North Philadelphia didn't have to stretch those bills, they got to hold onto them.

People waiting in the checkout line at the store on the 2900 block of North Broad Street on Thursday got quite the surprise.

The store covered the cost of their purchases.

The company said it wanted to pay it forward to customers.

The 'Pay It Forman' giveaways will happen at other stores, as well, but the company would not say when or where.
