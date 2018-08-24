WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Books, pet treats, movies, museum admissions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE BOOK

As we wind down summer, Barnes and Noble Bookstore has a fun treat for your little students in first grade through sixth grade. If your kid has read 8 books this summer, Barnes and Noble has a list for them to fill out - this is all on the honor system. Return it by September 3rd and they can choose a free book from the list of freebies.
For more information: CLICK HERE.

FREE PET TREATS
For the furry friends, from now through August 31st, Petco is offering a free pound of pet treats from the treat bar. Simply choose whatever you like and that pound, which is worth $5.99, is free! You must be a Pals Rewards member to redeem this offer, which is also free to sign up.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MOVIE

Thursday, August 30th is Superhero Movie Night at the Piazza in Northern Liberties. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is playing at 7pm - all you need to do it bring your own chair!
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
On Saturday. August 25 the National Museum of American Jewish History is offering free admission and festivities to celebrate Leonard Bernstein's centennial birthday. There's a special exhibition - and of course cupcakes - to celebrate what would have been the musical icon's 100th birthday.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE BARRE AND YOGA CLASS

The University City Lululemon store is offering free Tuck Barre & Yoga classes every Sunday at 11am. This Sunday, AUgust 26, it's cardio barre.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

