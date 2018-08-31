Freebie Friday: Labor Day festivities, Chick-fil-A nuggets, Baskin-Robbins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Labor Day weekend!
FREE PHILLY LABOR DAY WEEKEND EVENTS
- On Saturday, September 1st you can enjoy an end-of-summer concert featuring the U.S. Army Band Downrange at Penn's Landing, followed by a fabulous and free fireworks show above the Delaware River to commemorate Labor Day.
- On Sunday, September 2nd it's the second annual Waterfront Day on the Spirit of Philadelphia. Folks can hop on board for free for unbeatable views of the Philly waterfront from the rooftop deck along with complimentary light bites, an on board DJ and some drink specials! Free onboard admission is from 3pm-5:30pm.
FREE IN-FLIGHT WIFI
On Monday, September 3rd, Un-carrier by T-Mobile is giving everyone 30 free minutes of Wifi for smartphones on any Gogo-equipped domestic flight.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE CHICK-FIL-A NUGGETS
From August 30th through September 29th, enjoy a free 8-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A through their mobile app. After signing in, the complimentary nuggets will appear in the "My Rewards" section of the app.
For more information on a Chick-fil-A One membership, CLICK HERE.
FREE MILK SNACK
Prairie Farms is offering everyone a chance to try their new milk snacks. All you need to do is complete their form for your free coupon, which will arrive in the mail in 2-3 weeks. Then, take that coupon to at any Philadelphia-area Walmart to get your free snack!
To fill out the form, CLICK HERE.
FREE BASKIN-ROBBINS
Stop by your local Baskin-Robbins on Sunday, September 2nd from 3pm-7pm for a free sample of their Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
