Freebie Friday: Personal pizza, spray tans, Easter ribbons

It's Freebie Friday!

FREE 1-TOPPING PERSONAL PIZZA

We begin with free pizza.
Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free 1-topping personal pizza when you sign up for their rewards program.
FREE EASTER RIBBONS
Just in time for Easter, Lindt is offering 5 free personalized ribbons for those Lindt Golden Chocolate Bunnies.
Just answer a 2-question survey and fill out your address.
They recommend you order by the 18th to get them in time for the holiday.
FREE CAT FOOD
For the furry friends, Purina is offering a free sample of its Purina One Grain-Free Cat Food.
Just fill out the form and wait 6-8 weeks.
FREE BOOT CAMP
Core Fitness is kicking off spring with a free boot camp class on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.
They say grab a friend and get outdoors to get your "Rocky" on.

To join the class, at 9 a.m on Saturday March 10th, you just need to register.
FREE SPRAY TANS
It's Free Spray Tan Week at Sun Tan City.
The salons are offering a free regular spray tan through Sunday - March 11th.
Just fill out the form and schedule your appointment.
