WHAT'S THE DEAL

Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more

EMBED </>More Videos

Freebie Friday: Beer, cookies, gelato, coffee, ice cream. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 2, 2018 (Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When you head out to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you get that "I Voted" sticker because a lot of local businesses are celebrating voters by rocking the freebies.

FREE FRIES

After hitting the polls, score free Shake Shack fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code "ivoted" on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker.

FREE DRAFT BEER
First up, Sedition on Washington Square is offering a free draft beer or a $5 themed cocktail.

FREE PATRIOTIC SUGAR COOKIE

At Cake Life Bake Shop, in Fishtown, when you vote, you get a free patriotic sugar cookie.

FREE ELECTION-THEMED GELATO
At Gran Caffe L'Aquila, voters get a free cup of election-themed gelato. They say it tastes like apple pie and milk chocolate.
FREE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse is also giving voters a free scoop of ice cream.

FREE CUP OF COFFEE
You can get a free cup of coffee at Café Lift on 13th street. The same goes for the new Narberth location. They will also throw in a shot of whiskey...we're told.
FREE MEDIUM COFFEE

Saxby's Coffee shops are giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to those with an "I voted" sticker.

FREE ESCALON MARGARITA

Show your "I Voted" sticker at Las Bugambilias on148 South Street to score a free Escalon margarita.

FREE MINI SALTED CARAMEL BUDINO
Show your "I Voted" sticker and get a free Barbuzzo mini salted caramel budino to go. They can picked up at Verde at 108 S. 13th Street (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfree stufffree food
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
What's the Deal: Holiday shopping
What's the Deal: Grocery store prices
What's the Deal: Best items to buy in November
Consumer Reports tests best induction cooktops
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Holiday shopping
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Secret customer score could determine how long companies leave you on hold
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
More Shopping
Top Stories
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after deadly 3-vehicle crash
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Residents are watching the Bucks Co. battle for the House
Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
Philly officials: Use cell phone, not landline to call 911
Vandals damage Philadelphia Inquirer building
Show More
Body of mayor killed in Afghanistan arrives at Dover AFB
DA: Parkesburg mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her
Phila. airport back in service after power outage, ground stop
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
More News