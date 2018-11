FREE FRIES

When you head out to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you get that "I Voted" sticker because a lot of local businesses are celebrating voters by rocking the freebies.After hitting the polls, score free Shake Shack fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code "ivoted" on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker.First up, Sedition on Washington Square is offering a free draft beer or a $5 themed cocktail.At Cake Life Bake Shop , in Fishtown, when you vote, you get a free patriotic sugar cookie.At Gran Caffe L'Aquila , voters get a free cup of election-themed gelato. They say it tastes like apple pie and milk chocolate. Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse is also giving voters a free scoop of ice cream.You can get a free cup of coffee at Café Lift on 13th street. The same goes for the new Narberth location. They will also throw in a shot of whiskey...we're told. Saxby's Coffee shops are giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to those with an "I voted" sticker.Show your "I Voted" sticker at Las Bugambilias on148 South Street to score a free Escalon margarita.Show your "I Voted" sticker and get a free Barbuzzo mini salted caramel budino to go. They can picked up at Verde at 108 S. 13th Street (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)------